Third Point buys stake in Japan's Seven & I: sources
October 26, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Third Point buys stake in Japan's Seven & I: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Third Point has bought a stake in Seven & I Holdings (3382.T) and wants the Japanese retailer to downsize its general merchandise business to improve profitability, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

It was not clear when Third Point acquired the stake, which is less than 5 percent of Seven & I, the sources said.

The fund, run by Chief Executive Daniel Loeb, is known in Japan for having invested in firms such as Sony Corp (6758.T) and Fanuc Corp (6954.T) and pressuring them for reforms.

Seven & I was not immediately able to comment.

Reporting by Emi Emoto; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
