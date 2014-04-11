Thomson Reuters eyes 'opportunities' with Tehran Stock Exchange

The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) is exploring potential business opportunities with the Tehran Stock Exchange should Western sanctions be lifted, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The global news and information provider met with representatives from the Tehran Stock Exchange in London earlier this week.

“Thomson Reuters complies with all sanction rules and regulations,” said a Thomson Reuters spokeswoman.

“Consistent with these rules, the meeting was used to express mutual interest in exploring potential business opportunities should sanctions permit and the opportunity be aligned with our business objectives.”

A group of global powers including the United States, Russia and Great Britain agreed last year to limited sanctions relief in exchange for a six-month suspension of some nuclear activities.

The spokeswoman added that no agreement of any type was discussed during the meeting, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Hassan Qalibaf, the chief executive of the Tehran Stock Exchange, told the Wall Street Journal, “They are interested in disseminating the trading data of the Tehran capital market.”

A representative from the Tehran Stock Exchange was not immediately available to comment.

Thomson Reuters supplies news to media clients in Iran, as is permitted under the sanctions.