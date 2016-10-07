The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thomson Reuters Corp said it plans to create a new technology center in Toronto by hiring 400 people over the next two years, and that its chief executive and chief financial officer will move to the Canadian city in 2017.

CEO Jim Smith and CFO Stephane Bello currently work out of the company's office in Stamford, Connecticut.

Additional management roles will be relocated and recruited locally in Toronto over the next few years, Thomson Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

The news and data provider, which currently has 1,200 employees in Canada, said it plans to expand the new Toronto technology center by hiring 1,500 positions over time.

Thomson Reuters is the parent of Reuters News.

