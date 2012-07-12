FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to assess Thomson Reuters proposal on codes
July 12, 2012 / 9:03 AM / 5 years ago

EU to assess Thomson Reuters proposal on codes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will consult customers and competitors of Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) on the company’s revised plan to address competition concerns over the use of codes to identify financial data on its systems, the Commission said on Thursday.

Thomson Reuters owns the ‘Reuters Instrument Codes’ system for identifying stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on its systems used by traders around the world, controlling access to these RICs, which some competitors and the EU Commission argue stifles competition in the market for financial data.

“Customers who want to switch would have to remove RICs from their internal applications and replace them with alternative codes. This is technically challenging and costly and often prevents customers from switching,” the Commission, which acts as the European Union competition watchdog, said in a statement.

In December, Thomson Reuters offered to open its classification to competitors as long as they pay a licensing fee. But in a test conducted by the EU watchdog, competitors and trading firms then demanded more.

“Thomson Reuters does not believe it has violated EU competition law, nor has the European Commission made any finding of infringement against the firm”, Thomson Reuters said in an emailed statement, adding that it welcomed the test carried out by the Commission.

The EU said the new proposal included reduced fees and a simplified fee structure. The Commission said it would now assess with interested third parties, whether the revised plan addressed the concerns.

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
