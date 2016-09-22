FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
September 22, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Thomson Reuters purchases buy-side tech firm REDI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters, France, March 7, 2016.Charles Platiau

LONDON (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters has agreed to acquire trading technology firm REDI Holdings, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Thomson Reuters said the REDIPlus execution management system would strengthen its Eikon financial markets desktop by making it easier for institutional customers to trade seamlessly on the platform.

The statement gave no details on the cost of the transaction.

"Integrating REDI into Thomson Reuters solutions will enable us to transform Eikon into a world-class trading solution for the buy-side," said Michael Chin, managing director, global head of equities at Thomson Reuters.

Reuters News is owned by Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
