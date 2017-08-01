FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter revenue
August 1, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 4 minutes

Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter revenue

1 Min Read

The logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters, France, March 7, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

August 1(Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) on Tuesday reported higher revenue excluding currency effects and increased its full-year forecast for margins and adjusted earnings per share.

The news and information company reported second-quarter net earnings of $206 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $350 million or 45 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 60 cents per share.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski

