Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter revenue

The logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters, France, March 7, 2016.

August 1(Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) on Tuesday reported higher revenue excluding currency effects and increased its full-year forecast for margins and adjusted earnings per share.

The news and information company reported second-quarter net earnings of $206 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $350 million or 45 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 60 cents per share.