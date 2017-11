(Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N) (TRI.TO) on Wednesday reported higher quarterly revenue excluding currency effects and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters, France, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The news and information company reported third-quarter net earnings of $348 million or 46 cents per share, compared with $286 million or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 68 cents per share.