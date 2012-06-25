FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters buys Middle East information firm
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 25, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Thomson Reuters buys Middle East information firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks near a Thomson Reuters logo at the Thomson Reuters building in Canary Wharf in east London May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

DUBAI (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) has bought privately held Zawya Ltd, an online service supplying business information in the Middle East and North Africa, the global news and information provider said on Monday.

Zawya provides profiles of companies in the region, real-time news and research and an online network for professionals. It has a partnership with Dow Jones Newswires, part of News Corp (NWSA.O), to distribute the news agency’s content.

Basil Moftah, Thomson Reuters managing director for the Middle East, said there were no plans to end the Zawya-Dow Jones arrangement. He noted that Thomson Reuters had a worldwide agreement to distribute Dow Jones news through its terminals.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Zawya shares were purchased from a group of shareholders led by Saffar, a Dubai-based investment group, Thomson Reuters said.

Thomson Reuters, which provides news and information to financial, legal, accounting and healthcare professionals, has about 600 employees in the Middle East and North Africa. Zawya employs 200 people, mainly in Dubai and Beirut.

Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.