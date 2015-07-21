FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heart device maker St. Jude in talks to buy Thoratec: Bloomberg
July 21, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Heart device maker St. Jude in talks to buy Thoratec: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N is in talks to buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp THOR.O, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

No final deal has been agreed and Thoratec could also opt to seek a different buyer, the report said. (bloom.bg/1JeCCqi)

Pleasanton, California-based Thoratec’s stock rose 27 percent to a record high of $62.05 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. As of Monday’s close, the company, which makes devices used for mechanical circulatory support to treat heart failure patients, was valued at about $2.65 billion.

St. Jude’s shares were little changed at $76.57.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

Shares of medical device maker HeartWare International Inc HTWR.O rose as much as about 9 percent on the news.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

