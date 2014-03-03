FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christmas sales boost Thorntons first-half profit
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 3, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Christmas sales boost Thorntons first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc THT.L posted a 47 percent rise in half-year profit after its seasonal confectionery sold better than the company expected over the Christmas holiday season.

Adjusted pretax profit jumped to 7.2 million pounds ($12.07 million) in the 28 weeks ended January 11 from 4.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to 139.7 million pounds.

Thorntons’ shares closed at 153.50 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.