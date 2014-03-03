Christmas sales boost Thorntons first-half profit

(Reuters) - British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc THT.L posted a 47 percent rise in half-year profit after its seasonal confectionery sold better than the company expected over the Christmas holiday season.

Adjusted pretax profit jumped to 7.2 million pounds ($12.07 million) in the 28 weeks ended January 11 from 4.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to 139.7 million pounds.

Thorntons’ shares closed at 153.50 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.