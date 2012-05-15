THQ slips into the red in fourth quarter, shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Video games publisher THQ Inc THQI.O slipped to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, as it struggled with intensifying competition, a weak market and restructuring.

Shares in the games-maker, which is fighting to avert a stock delisting, slid 4.4 percent to 65 cents in after-hours trade, from a close of 68 cents on the Nasdaq.

THQ has been losing ground to larger rivals like Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O). After a spell of weak sales, Nasdaq told the company in January that it had until July 23 for its shares to close above $1 for at least 10 straight sessions, or be delisted.

THQ said in April it expected to lose less money in the fourth quarter than previously forecast after strong sales of Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3.

On Tuesday, the company said total revenue rose to $184.2 million from $124.2 million a year ago.

It posted a net loss of $53.2 million, or 78 cents per share, compared to a loss of $44.1 million, or 65 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company lost $8 million, or 12 cents per share. Adjusted revenue fell 31 percent to $170.7 million.

The company beat Wall Street expectations of a loss of 14 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.