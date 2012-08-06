THQ reports first-quarter profit, revenue slips

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Videogame publisher THQ Inc THQI.O posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss on Monday, but revenue slipped as it grappled with a weak market and restructuring.

Shares of the games maker, which recently averted a stock delisting, rose slightly to $5 in after-hours trade, from a close of $4.91 on the Nasdaq.

THQ, known for its wrestling videogames, has been losing ground to larger rivals including Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O). After a spell of weak sales, Nasdaq told the company in January that it had until July 23 for its shares to close above $1 for at least 10 straight sessions, or be delisted.

The company’s stockholders approved a 1-for-10 reverse share split of its common stock in late June to raise its stock price and avoid being delisted.

For the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, revenue dropped 32 percent to $133.7 million from $195.2 million a year ago. It posted a net profit of $15.4 million, or $2 per share, compared with a net loss of $38.4 million, or $5.63 per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company lost $23.3 million, or $3.41 per share. Adjusted revenue fell 73 percent to $38.5 million.

The company exceeded Wall Street’s revenue expectations of $29.3 million.