FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THQ shares collapse after game delays, "Darksiders" letdown
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 6, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

THQ shares collapse after game delays, "Darksiders" letdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - THQ Inc THQI.O lost almost half its market value on Tuesday after the struggling videogames publisher delayed a raft of marquee titles, warned of a growing need for new capital, and admitted its “Darksiders II” had undershot expectations.

Shares in the company, which is trimming staff and considering alternatives to try and relieve a potential capital crunch, plunged as much as 46 percent in their biggest single-day loss in years.

On Monday, executives said they were pushing back the release of key titles such as its “South Park” game that were not ready for primetime - a postponement that increases the company’s need for capital. It is weighing options and executives did not outline them nor take questions on a Monday post-earnings conference call.

The company has suspended earnings guidance and withdrawn its previous outlook for fiscal 2013.

THQ sold just 1.4 million units of action-adventure game “Darksiders” since its August launch, far short of a break-even target of 2 million. The game’s disappointment comes with Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) “Halo 4” and Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI.O) “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2,” launching this month, expected to dominate holiday sales.

THQ’s stock, suspended from after-hours trading on Monday, plunged 42 percent to $1.74 in morning trading.

Reporting By Edwin Chan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.