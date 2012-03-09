FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Threshold Pharma Q4 loss narrows; shares jump
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 9, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 6 years ago

Threshold Pharma Q4 loss narrows; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc THLD.O posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on change in the fair value of the company’s outstanding warrants, sending its shares up as much as 21 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the biotechnology company posted a loss of $5.3 million, or 11 cents a share compared with $6.6 million, or 19 cents a share last year.

Analysts had expected a loss of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It earned a revenue of $62,000 from pre-existing license agreement with Eleison Pharmaceuticals.

In February, Threshold’s experimental pancreatic cancer drug met the main goal of increasing the time of survival without the cancer worsening, in a mid-stage trial.

Shares of the South San Francisco, California-based company were trading up 18 percent at $5.60 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.