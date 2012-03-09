Threshold Pharma Q4 loss narrows; shares jump

(Reuters) - Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc THLD.O posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on change in the fair value of the company’s outstanding warrants, sending its shares up as much as 21 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the biotechnology company posted a loss of $5.3 million, or 11 cents a share compared with $6.6 million, or 19 cents a share last year.

Analysts had expected a loss of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It earned a revenue of $62,000 from pre-existing license agreement with Eleison Pharmaceuticals.

In February, Threshold’s experimental pancreatic cancer drug met the main goal of increasing the time of survival without the cancer worsening, in a mid-stage trial.

Shares of the South San Francisco, California-based company were trading up 18 percent at $5.60 on the Nasdaq.