BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Drug developer ThromboGenics NV said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators have accepted its request for approval of its main drug, and granted it priority status, meaning it could be ready for sale in six months.

ThromboGenics licensed the eye drug ocriplasmin in March to Novartis’s opthalmic division to sell outside the United States, but it plans to market the product itself in the U.S.