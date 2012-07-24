FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA sees side effects with ThromboGenics' eye drug
July 24, 2012 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

FDA sees side effects with ThromboGenics' eye drug

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ThromboGenics’ main drug, the eye treatment ocriplasmin, may have a high rate of adverse side effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that in a preliminary report made available on Tuesday.

“There are several adverse events which occur at a much higher rate in ocriplasmin treated patients which raise concerns about the drug’s potential effect on the retina,” the FDA said in the report issued two days before a panel is due to decide on whether to approve the drug.

The FDA report added that these side effects may cause no long-term harm, but it that it did not have enough data to know for sure.

Reporting By Ben Deighton

