FDA sees side effects with ThromboGenics' eye drug

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ThromboGenics’ main drug, the eye treatment ocriplasmin, may have a high rate of adverse side effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that in a preliminary report made available on Tuesday.

“There are several adverse events which occur at a much higher rate in ocriplasmin treated patients which raise concerns about the drug’s potential effect on the retina,” the FDA said in the report issued two days before a panel is due to decide on whether to approve the drug.

The FDA report added that these side effects may cause no long-term harm, but it that it did not have enough data to know for sure.