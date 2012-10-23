FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO not serious about buying Thyssen assets: source
October 23, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

POSCO not serious about buying Thyssen assets: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - POSCO (005490.KS), the world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker, is not seriously considering buying ThyssenKrupp’s steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

South Korea’s POSCO submitted a first-round bid, but it simply wanted to look at the assets, the source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the deal.

Global steel companies including POSCO and ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS have made first-round bids for ThyssenKrupp’s steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a person close to the process said earlier this month.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills

