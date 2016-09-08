Germany's Thyssengas keen on closer cooperation with Gazprom: Der Westen

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German long-distance gas shipper Thyssengas is interested in cooperating more with Russia's Gazprom by tapping into a pipeline extension the Russian company plans to build, the head of Thyssengas said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

Chief Executive Axel Botzenhardt said in the local daily Der Westen that closer business relations with Gazprom could give a boost to the industrial German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Thyssengas is based.

"North Rhine-Westphalia could rise up to become a new European gas hub," he said, linking this to importing more Russian gas.

"This vision could be realized within 10 years," he said.

The state would need a direct link to German inland pipelines due to transport more gas from the landing point for Gazprom's planned Nord Stream 2 project in northeastern Germany, he said.

"We are meeting them (Gazprom) halfway by getting our own pipeline planning on the way," Botzenhardt was quoted as saying.

A Thyssengas media spokesman said the report was correct.

Thyssengas, which transports 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year in its 4,200-km grid and participates in Germany's virtual NCG gas trading hub, plans a 100-km link to the Westphalia storage facility Epe from a huge Lower Saxony storage site at Rehden, which already holds Gazprom gas.

Botzenhardt said his company could amass 300 million euros ($338 million) for that purpose, with partners.

Nord Stream 2 would run alongside the existing Nord Stream 1, doubling import capacity to 110 bcm from 2019.

Opponents say Nord Stream 2 could bind Europe indefinitely to Gazprom at a time when gas sources are plentiful and more choice would help cut prices for consumers.

The company is being sold by infrastructure firm Macquarie, which bought it from its initial owner, utility RWE, to Dutch fund DIF and French utility EDF.

It has strong links to Norwegian and Dutch gas producers but Dutch domestic resources will be running out by 2030.