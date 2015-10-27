Macquarie to sell German gas network Thyssengas: source

A security worker stands next to the Macquarie Group logo in central Sydney February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor Macquarie is preparing to sell German gas network operator Thyssengas GmbH, valued at 500 million euros ($552 million) to 600 million euros, a person familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

Macquarie bought Thyssengas from utility RWE in 2011. The company transports up to 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually through 4,200 km of underground transmission pipelines.

Handelsblatt newspaper also reported the sale in a story released in advance of publication on Wednesday. The paper cited company executives as having informed employees of the sale plan last week.

Macquarie declined to comment and Thyssengas was not immediately available for comment.