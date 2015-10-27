FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie to sell German gas network Thyssengas: source
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 27, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Macquarie to sell German gas network Thyssengas: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security worker stands next to the Macquarie Group logo in central Sydney February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor Macquarie is preparing to sell German gas network operator Thyssengas GmbH, valued at 500 million euros ($552 million) to 600 million euros, a person familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

Macquarie bought Thyssengas from utility RWE in 2011. The company transports up to 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually through 4,200 km of underground transmission pipelines.

Handelsblatt newspaper also reported the sale in a story released in advance of publication on Wednesday. The paper cited company executives as having informed employees of the sale plan last week.

Macquarie declined to comment and Thyssengas was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.