Thyssen says to start talks with Airbus about Atlas
September 16, 2014

Thyssen says to start talks with Airbus about Atlas

The logo of ThyssenKrupp AG Elevator section is pictured on the uniform of a company service engineer in Berlin September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

ESSEN Germany (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) plans to start talks with Airbus AIR.PG about a possible buy-out of Airbus’s 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik, its chief executive said.

“We will initiate talks with Airbus about its stake in Atlas in order to find an optimal solution,” Heinrich Hiesinger told a news conference on Tuesday.

Airbus, Europe’s largest aerospace group, earlier unveiled plans to sell half a dozen units as it focuses its Defence and Space division on the core activities of warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
