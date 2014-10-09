FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssen to manage Airbus Helicopters supply chain
October 9, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Thyssen to manage Airbus Helicopters supply chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A service engineer of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG holds a tool to open the door to an elevator at an office building in Berlin on September 17,2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial group ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) has agreed a deal with Airbus (AIR.PA) to manage the supply chain of metallic raw materials for Airbus Helicopters.

ThyssenKrupp said its Aerospace division would manage procurement, logistics, quality assurance and fine-tuning the management of blanks - unfinished metal that is stamped out of larger pieces of material - for Airbus Helicopters worldwide.

It said on Thursday the cooperation would take place for the “coming years”, without being more specific.

ThyssenKrupp Aerospace is part of the group’s Materials Services division, which distributes materials and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
