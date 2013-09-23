FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks to sell ThyssenKrupp's Brazil site could collapse: source
September 23, 2013

Talks to sell ThyssenKrupp's Brazil site could collapse: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) may walk away from talks over the sale of its Brazil plant, part of its loss-making Steel Americas business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Negotiations with prospective buyer Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) (CSNA3.SA) remain in a stalemate, the person added.

A spokeswoman ThyssenKrupp said the group was in “far advanced” talks with one bidder over the sale of the two plants that comprise Steel Americas.

She reiterated Thyssen’s previous statement that the steelmaker was trying to strike a deal soon.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
