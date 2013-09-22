FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp denies report on possible sale of automotive unit
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp denies report on possible sale of automotive unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG are pictured in Essen January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) has denied a magazine report that it is preparing to sell its automotive division.

Weekly magazine Focus said in an advance release of an article to be published in Monday’s edition that ThyssenKrupp, struggling with billions of euros of debt and a loss-making Steel Americas business, had asked potential investors for indicative offers for its automotive operations.

“That’s nonsense,” a spokeswoman at the Essen-based company told Reuters on Sunday. “We want to develop the business further strategically.”

Last year, ThyssenKrupp sold its Tailored Blanks unit, then market leader in laser-welded blanks for the automotive industry, to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel 600005.SS.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.