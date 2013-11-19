FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp pays Deutsche Bahn damages over cartel: paper
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 19, 2013 / 6:08 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp pays Deutsche Bahn damages over cartel: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the headquarters of Germany's top steelmaker ThyssenKrupp in Essen November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) will pay state railway Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL more than 150 million euros ($202.88 million) in damages for its role in a cartel, newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing unnamed sources.

Germany’s federal cartel office last year fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine (VOES.VI) and Germany’s Vossloh (VOSG.DE) - a combined 124.5 million euros for fixing the price of rail track and said it was investigating others.

Deutsche Bahn then filed a 550 million euro claim for damages against a number of track suppliers including ThyssenKrupp. Voestalpine, which blew the whistle on the cartel, was not among those sued.

ThyssenKrupp and Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

Germany’s biggest steelmaker will report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7394 euros)

Related Coverage

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.