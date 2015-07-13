FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp focused on performance at Brazil mill, not sale
July 13, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

ThyssenKrupp focused on performance at Brazil mill, not sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured before its annual news conference in Essen December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG is focused on improving performance at the company’s steel mill in Brazil, and not currently on a sale of the asset, the Chief Executive for Brazil said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a steel conference, Brazil CEO Walter de Castro Medeiros told reporters that teaming up with a partner was a potential long-term solution for the troubled CSA steel mill where construction was plagued by cost overruns and delays.

Even with the weaker Brazilian currency, Medeiros said the plant was struggling with weak demand and price pressures.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
