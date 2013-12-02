FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp shares to be placed at 17.05-17.635 euro per share: sources
December 2, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp shares to be placed at 17.05-17.635 euro per share: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares issued in ThyssenKrupp’s (TKAG.DE) capital increase are being placed at between 17.05 euros and 17.635 euros apiece, two people close to the transaction said late on Monday.

That is a discount of up to 3.3 percent compared with Monday’s closing price of 17.635 euros and will raise as much as 907 million euros ($1.23 billion).

ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s largest steelmaker, earlier said it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process on Monday.

($1 = 0.7377 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
