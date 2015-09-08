FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp reaches further settlements in track cartel case
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 8, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp reaches further settlements in track cartel case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has reached further settlements with claimants in a case alleging price-fixing of railway tracks, which has already cost the German steel maker hundreds of millions of euros in penalties and compensation payments.

Thyssenkrupp declined to name the parties it has settled with or provide details but said on Tuesday it had made provisions as far as possible and it expected that it would take years to fully resolve the case.

Germany’s competition watchdog earlier ordered ThyssenKrupp to pay a fine of almost 200 million euros and to pay main claimant Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] more than 100 million euros.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.