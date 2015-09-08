Thyssenkrupp reaches further settlements in track cartel case

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has reached further settlements with claimants in a case alleging price-fixing of railway tracks, which has already cost the German steel maker hundreds of millions of euros in penalties and compensation payments.

Thyssenkrupp declined to name the parties it has settled with or provide details but said on Tuesday it had made provisions as far as possible and it expected that it would take years to fully resolve the case.

Germany’s competition watchdog earlier ordered ThyssenKrupp to pay a fine of almost 200 million euros and to pay main claimant Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] more than 100 million euros.