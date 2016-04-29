FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Krupp Foundation open minded about steel consolidation: WAZ
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 29, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Krupp Foundation open minded about steel consolidation: WAZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of ThyssenKrupp on the stairs of an escalator at a shopping mall in the city centre of Koblenz, Germany, is seen in this March 1, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Krupp Foundation, Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) largest shareholder, has an open mind about consolidation in the European steel sector and the German steelmaker’s role in it, the foundation’s chairwoman told a German newspaper.

“The European steel sector is in a difficult situation,” Ursula Gather, chairperson of the foundation that with a 23 percent stake is seen as a custodian of the industrial group’s tradition, told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ).

Germany’s biggest steelmaker has said it wants to play a role in any consolidation of the European steel market, which is afflicted by excess production capacity and a weak demand outlook.

Shareholders including activist investor Cevian, with 15 percent, would like to see Thyssenkrupp shed the steelmaking activities that are a drag on its valuation to concentrate on capital goods such elevators and car parts.

But Thyssenkrupp’s powerful works council that represents 28,000 steelworkers, as well as top German politicians, will resist any move that could cost jobs and see the company abandon its 200-year-old steelmaking roots.

Asked whether Thyssenkrupp would break with its tradition if it would quit producing steel, Gather said:

“Most important is the long-term well-being of the company and its workers, which the foundation feels obliged to. I can understand the worries, but I am convinced that the company’s various committees together will come to a clever solution.”

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.