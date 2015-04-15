ThyssenKrupp works council says VDM sale not concluded

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp’s (TKAG.DE) talks to sell its struggling alloys unit VDM are not yet concluded, the head of its works council said, after a German paper reported it would be sold to Lindsay Goldberg Vogel.

Works council chief Wilhelm Segerath said on Wednesday talks were still ongoing about jobs and workplace guarantees for VDM staff. VDM’s employee representatives must agree for a sale to take place.