10 months ago
Thyssen manager steps down after accepting gift from business partner
#Business News
November 10, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 10 months ago

Thyssen manager steps down after accepting gift from business partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags with the new logo of ThyssenKrupp flutter in the wind outside the headquarters of the German steel maker and multinational conglomerate in Essen, Germany, April 27, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) Industrial Solutions business, Jens Wegmann, has stepped down after accepting a gift from a business partner.

"I realize that my conduct in my dealings with a sales partner was not in line with ThyssenKrupp's values and that I can no longer credibly drive the necessary changes at Industrial Solutions," Wegmann said in a statement on Thursday.

The unit's chief financial officer, Stefan Gesing, will assume Wegmann's duties on an acting basis, ThyssenKrupp said.

Wegmann had admitted accepting a golden bracelet for his wife from a Pakistani business partner.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter

