ThyssenKrupp still aims for Americas deal by May
February 12, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

ThyssenKrupp still aims for Americas deal by May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) still aims to have an agreement on a sale of its Steel Americas plants by May, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.

“We can control the process up until there is an agreement, and we have always said that we will put all efforts into reaching such a situation sometime in May,” he told analysts during a conference call after Germany’s biggest steelmaker reported quarterly results on Tuesday.

ThyssenKrupp has said it aimed to complete the sale process by the end of its fiscal year in September, but Hiesinger cautioned that the approval process for any deal was out of the company’s control and could take longer than expected.

Finance chief Guido Kerkhoff said there was a “clear preference” for agreeing a cash deal.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
