ThyssenKrupp CEO sees Alabama plant sale closing in Q2
February 14, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp CEO sees Alabama plant sale closing in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) expects the sale of its steel processing plant in Calvert, Alabama to ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and Nippon Steel (9810.T) to close in the coming months, according to its chief executive.

“Closing of the Alabama deal, we believe this can be done in Q2,” Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts during a conference call after the German industrial group published quarterly financial results on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the second quarter of the 2014 calendar year or to ThyssenKrupp’s fiscal second quarter, which ends in March.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

