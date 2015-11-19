FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp CEO says board meeting was peaceful
November 19, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp CEO says board meeting was peaceful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp said Wednesday’s supervisory board meeting had been peaceful, after a German media report had said activist investor Cevian, a major shareholder, had planned to increase pressure on the company.

Thyssenkrupp on Thursday reported progress in its turnaround with a return to positive free cash flow after nine years and a jump in profits, but proposed to pay a dividend that was at the low end of forecasts.

“The meeting was very peaceful and positive,” Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told a news conference.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

