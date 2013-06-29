FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp mulls selling part of European steel business, paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2013 / 12:29 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp mulls selling part of European steel business, paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG are pictured in Essen January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Germany’s biggest steelmaker, is examining the possibility of selling part of its European steel business to an investor, Rheinische Post newspaper said on its website on Saturday, citing unnamed supervisory board sources.

A company spokesman declined comment to Reuters and pointed to previous statements by Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger that Thyssen had no plans to divest European steel operations.

ThyssenKrupp, reeling from losses at its Steel Americas unit it is trying to sell, cannot rule out a capital increase in the next six to nine months, its Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said in May.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Friday cited industry sources as saying that as part of a capital increase of as much as 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), state-owned RAG foundation could buy fresh shares to ensure the steelmaker’s independence.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday that RAG, which controls chemicals maker Evonik (EVKn.DE), could buy shares in ThyssenKrupp as part of a possible capital increase at the steelmaker.

The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, also known as the Krupp Foundation, has a 25.3 percent stake in Thyssen and has been a guardian of its independence but analysts said it was unlikely to take part in a capital increase.

There had been speculation that if the Krupp Foundation lost its blocking minority, Thyssen could become a takeover target.

Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Tom Kaekenhoff; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.