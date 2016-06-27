Thyssenkrupp CEO says unclear how steel mergers would happen

DUISBURG, Germany (Reuters) - The chief executive of German industrial group Thyssenkrupp, Heinrich Hiesinger, told journalists on the sidelines of an industry event on Monday it was unclear whether, how or with whom the European steel market would consolidate.

Expectations of mergers in Europe’s beleaguered steel industry have risen since Tata Steel put its British steel operations on the block.

Hiesinger has said repeatedly that consolidation is desirable but that Thyssenkrupp is not in a position to spend cash on a merger.