FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Thyssenkrupp CEO says has no current plan B for steel
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 27, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 7 months ago

Thyssenkrupp CEO says has no current plan B for steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive of ThyssenKrupp AG addresses the company's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, Germany, January 27, 2017.Thilo Schmuelgen

BOCHUM, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is committed to pursuing a European merger with Tata Steel (TISC.NS) as it still sees progress in Tata's efforts to free itself of a large UK pension deficit, Thyssenkrupp's chief executive said on Friday.

"As long as we see dynamics, that there is progress ... there's no sense in giving up this path," Heinrich Hiesinger told shareholders at the industrial group's annual meeting.

"The entity that could result, which would become the second-biggest steel producer in Europe with 20 million tonnes, is a very viable solution from an industrial point of view," he said. "Therefore, since we see this dynamic ... there is no plan B."

Earlier, Hiesinger said that Thyssenkrupp nonetheless continued to talk to "several" other steelmakers.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.