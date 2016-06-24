FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Thyssenkrupp works council chief says not aware of merger plan
June 24, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Thyssenkrupp works council chief says not aware of merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, March 30, 2016.Phil Noble/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) works council chief said he was not aware of any agreement in principle to merge the German company's European steel business with Tata's (TISC.NS).

"I am not aware of any basic agreement," he wrote in an email on Friday after Manager Magazin reported that the two companies could sign a memorandum of understanding in a few weeks.

"An agreement in principle without the participation of the IG Metall trade union, the works council and the workforce is for me, in principle, no agreement," he said.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

