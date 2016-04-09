FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IG Metall union presses Thyssenkrupp on jobs amid merger talk: paper
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

IG Metall union presses Thyssenkrupp on jobs amid merger talk: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A member of German metal workers union IG Metall (IGM) wears an IGM cap during a walk out from the day shift in a warning strike at the Mercedes Benz factory in Sindelfingen January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s powerful IG Metall engineering union wants jobs protected amid talk that Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and India’s Tata Steel (TISC.NS) could combine their European steel operations, a union official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“No matter if or who takes a stake, there must be no jobs lost here,” IG Metall’s regional head in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Knut Giesler, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“Guarantees for jobs, locations and co decision-making rights are at the top of our list; they are prerequisites for any type of partnership,” he said.

ThyssenKrupp has been engaged for some time in consolidation talks, the paper quoted him as saying.

“But the Tata model is only one possible option. (Thyssenkrupp’s chief executive) Heinrich Hiesinger told us that while the company sees a basic need for consolidation, there was no time pressure,” Giesler said.

A source aware of the talks told Reuters earlier this month the discussions had been going on for about a year but declined to comment on their current status.

Giesler also said that IG Metall would hold a day of protest in the city of Duisburg in North Rhine-Westphalia on Monday against plans by the European Commission to toughen carbon emission certificate rules for the steel industry.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.