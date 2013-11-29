ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel to buy Thyssen U.S. plant for $1.55 billion

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Arcelormittal ISPA.AS and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T) agreed to buy ThyssenKrupp’s (TKAG.DE) steel plant in the United States for $1.55 billion, ArcelorMittal said late on Friday.
The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity and debt at the joint venture level and will yield $60 million of annual savings, it said.
The deal includes a six-year agreement to purchase 2 million tons of steel slab per year from ThyssenKrupp’s CSA steel mill in Brazil.
Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould