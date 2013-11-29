ThyssenKrupp announces capital increase after U.S. deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) announced plans to increase its capital by as much as 10 percent after striking a deal to sell its U.S. steel plant to ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (5401.T) for $1.55 billion.

It also announced late on Friday plans to take back steel plant Terni and the VDM high-performance alloy unit from Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE) and sell its 29.9 percent stake in the Finnish company.

ThyssenKrupp also said it saw its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumping to about 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) this year, from 599 million euros in its full fiscal year that ended on September 30.

($1 = 0.7345 euros)