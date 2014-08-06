Tibco Software in talks with potential buyers: WSJ

(Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc has been approaching potential suitors, including private equity firms, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tibco shares closed up 7.5 percent at $20.75 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The company had a market value of $3.2 billion as of Tuesday close.

The early-stage sale talks were not part of a formal process, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1pbn0cK)

Tibco could not be immediately reached for comment.