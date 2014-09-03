Tibco Software reviews strategic, financial alternatives

(Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc said it is reviewing its strategic and financial alternatives as part of a process initiated by its board on Aug. 16 to maximize shareholder value.

Tibco has formed a special committee of independent directors to undertake the review.

The company said it had retained Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Goldman, Sachs & Co to assist in the process.

Tibco has been approaching potential suitors, including private equity firms, Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 6, citing people familiar with the matter.