(Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX.N) has offered to buy TICC Capital Corp (TICC.O) in an all-stock deal valued at $525 million.

The deal values each TICC share at $7.50, representing a premium of about 20 percent to TICC’s closing stock price on Sept. 15, said TPG Specialty Lending, the direct credit investment arm of investment firm TPG.