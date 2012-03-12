FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tidewater may not charter more vessels in Angola
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 12, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

Tidewater may not charter more vessels in Angola

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Offshore vessels provider Tidewater Inc (TDW.N) said Sonatide, its partnership with Angola’s state oil company, will not take up new charters or extend existing ones in the country until the two parties resolve ongoing joint venture talks.

Tidewater said its venture agreement with Angola’s Sonangol expires on March 31, but Sonangol has put forth additional and modified terms to the partnership contract.

Tidewater said it responded to the new terms, which are being reviewed by Sonangol.

The companies have extended the original joint venture agreement for Sonatide several times, but Tidewater said it could move its vessels out of Angola, if necessary.

“Given these unexpected developments, the company has begun the process of evaluating the potential movement of its vessels currently dedicated to work in Angola to other markets,” New Orleans-based Tidewater said in a statement.

In the quarter ended December 31, Tidewater’s Angolan operations generated about a fourth of its vessel revenue.

Tidewater shares, which have gained 17 percent so far this year, were down 5 percent at $55.86 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.