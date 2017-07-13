FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a few seconds ago
Tiffany appoints former Bulgari exec Alessandro Bogliolo as CEO
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Politics
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
Economy
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a few seconds ago

Tiffany appoints former Bulgari exec Alessandro Bogliolo as CEO

Siddharth Cavale

2 Min Read

A woman walks past a Tiffany shop in Singapore May 19, 2017.Thomas White

(Reuters) - Jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) named former Bulgari SpA executive Alessandro Bogliolo as chief executive, months after appointing another executive from the Italian luxury retailer to its board, as part of a deal with hedge fund Jana Partners.

A veteran luxury industry executive who has spent 16 years at Bulgari, Bogliolo most recently served as the chief executive of apparel and accessories company Diesel SpA.

Bogliolo's resume also includes stints as chief operating officer of beauty products chain Sephora and as an executive at consulting firm Bain & Co.

His appointment comes at a time Tiffany is struggling to attract young shoppers who are either spending less on accessories or are turning to chic brands such as Pandora A/S, and Alex and Ani.

In its most recent quarter, Tiffany reported a surprise drop in comparable sales, as weak demand at home as well as a strong dollar crimped spending by tourists.

Bogliolo, 52, is expected to take over as Tiffany's chief executive by Oct. 2, and also join the company's board. He is expected to receive an annual base salary of $1.4 million, according to a regulatory filing.

The appointment comes about five months after the company ousted former Chief Executive Frederic Cumenal after a spate of disappointing results.

After Cumenal's departure, hedge fund Jana Partners revealed a stake in Tiffany and struck a surprise deal to add three directors to its board, including Francesco Trapani, an ex-CEO of Bulgari.

Though Jana's precise plan for the company is not yet clear, its agreement with Tiffany included Trapani being part of the CEO search committee.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.