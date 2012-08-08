FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TiGenix completes recruitment for arthritis trial
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 8, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

TiGenix completes recruitment for arthritis trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian biotechnology firm TiGenix has recruited enough patients to start a mid-stage trial for its stem cell-based treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, it said on Wednesday.

“This is the most advanced stem cell therapy trial in rheumatoid arthritis in the world, and completing the enrolment on time confirms our leadership position in the field,” said chief executive Eduardo Bravo in a statement.

“We anticipate reporting the results of the study no later than April 2013.”

Recruiting enough test subjects for a mid-stage trial can be tricky as it is often the first time that a drug is tested on people who are ill.

TiGenix said it has recruited 53 patients who previously failed to respond to at least two biological treatments for the phase IIa trial of its stem cell treatment Cx611.

Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.