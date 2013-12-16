FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiger Airways shares rise 3 percent after joint venture plan announced
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 16, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

Tiger Airways shares rise 3 percent after joint venture plan announced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Tiger Airways sign is seen at its terminal in Melbourne Airport July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares in Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd TAHL.SI rose 3 pct on Monday after it announced a joint venture with China Airlines Ltd (2610.TW) to form a Taiwan-based budget carrier.

The low-cost airline also announced new agreements with Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO) and Scoot, Singapore Airlines Ltd’s (SIAL.SI) long-haul budget carrier.

At 0110 GMT, shares in Tiger Airways were up 3.0 percent at S$0.515 ($0.41), outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index .FTSTI, which was down 0.33 percent. ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.