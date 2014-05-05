FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiger Airways shares fall as much as 8 percent after four-quarter results
May 5, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Tiger Airways shares fall as much as 8 percent after four-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd’s TAHL.SI shares slumped as much as 8 percent on Monday to their lowest in nearly four weeks, after the company reported a huge increase in its fourth-quarter net loss.

Tiger Airways shares fell to as low as S$0.4 before recovering slightly to S$0.405.

The budget airline warned on Friday of a bleak outlook and reported a net loss of S$95.5 million ($76.25 million) for the quarter ended March, up from a loss of S$15.4 million a year ago.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
