Tiger Airways shares up after Virgin deal, Q2 loss narrows
#Global Markets
October 30, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

Tiger Airways shares up after Virgin deal, Q2 loss narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Tiger Airways sign is seen at its terminal in Melbourne Airport July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares of Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd TAHL.SI rose when trading resumed on Tuesday, after Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) said it will buy 60 percent of the Singapore budget carrier’s Australian unit for A$35 million ($36.2 million).

Tiger shares were up 2 percent at S$0.75 after a trading halt was lifted in Singapore.

Virgin, Australia’s No.2 carrier, will buy 60 percent of Tiger Australia and invest a further A$62.5 million to increase the fleet size to 35 aircraft from 11 by 2018.

“The move will allow Tiger Airways to dispose a substantial chunk of the loss making entity whilst allowing it to retain a presence in Australia,” OCBC Investment Research said in a report.

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI), which owns 33 percent of Tiger, also announced it will buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia for A$105 million.

Separately, Tiger reported second-quarter net loss of S$18.3 million ($15 million), narrowing from a net loss of S$49.9 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
