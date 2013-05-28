FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Australia says FIRB approves Tiger Australia deal
May 28, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Virgin Australia says FIRB approves Tiger Australia deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board has approved Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s (VAH.AX) plan to take control of loss-making rival Tiger Australia, setting up a battle for domestic budget air travelers with Qantas Airways Ltd’s (QAN.AX) Jetstar unit.

Virgin, Australia’s No.2 carrier, in October announced plans to buy 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million ($33.7 million) and invest a further A$62.5 million to increase the fleet size to 35 aircraft from 11 by 2018.

Australia’s airline industry has been a battleground for global airlines seeking partnerships in recent months to secure domestic passengers to feed into their global and regional networks.

Qantas has established a wide-ranging alliance with Emirates Airlines EMIRA.UL, while Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) (SIAL.SI) announced last month it was increasing its stake in Virgin Australia to 19.9 percent.

The Virgin-Tiger Australia deal, already approved by the country’s competition regulator, is expected to be completed by mid-July, Virgin Australia said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0375 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher

